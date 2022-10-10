Can We Prevent Sexual Assault Victims from Being Revictimized?

The Predictive Nature of Past Sexual Violence

How can someone be so unlucky as to be sexually victimized more than once?

Research reveals the answer might not be about providence, but prior history.

Tragically, many sexual assault victims are revictimized.

I have seen this over the years as a career sex crimes prosecutor, corroborated by research revealing the story behind the statistics.

Whether the perpetrator is a stranger, an acquaintance, or an intimate partner, for a significant number of victims, the most recent sexual assault was not the first.T

The explanation cannot be purely bad relationship decisions since subsequent attacks often involve strangers. Sure enough, research reveals how revictimization is not merely about lightening striking the same place twice.

There is more to the story.

Past Trauma Can Increase Risk of Revictimization

Anna E. Jaffe et al. (2019) examined the link between past trauma and risk of revictimization. Investigating the impact of both interpersonal and noninterpersonal trauma, they used an ethnically and racially diverse sample group of 453 young women ranging in age from 18 to 25 years, 60.7% of whom were European American.

Their research examined, among other things, the impact of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on revictimization and recognition of risk.

Prior Sexual Assault

Jaffe et al. (ibid.) began by recognizing the most consistent predictor of future trauma as a history of past trauma, especially within the area of sexual assault, where research establishes that a single incident of sexual victimization increases risk of subsequent sexual victimization both from childhood to adulthood and as an adult.

They note that the likelihood of revictimization can extend to other types of interpersonal victimization, such as sexual abuse in childhood increasing risk of physical and psychological victimization by an intimate partner as an adult.

Posttraumatic Stress Symptoms

Jaffe et al. found that posttraumatic stress symptoms impacted interpersonal revictimization, and that a history of noninterpersonal trauma increased the risk of future interpersonal victimization through posttraumatic stress symptoms.

They found that when they included maladaptive cognitions as mediators in addition to posttraumatic stress symptoms, the only "unique indirect effect" was the link between interpersonal trauma and risk of subsequent revictimization through a perceived threat of harm.

Jaffe et al. (supra) note that their findings suggest that efforts to decrease interpersonal revictimization should focus on the occurrence of maladaptive posttraumatic cognitions, especially a potential victim’s perceptions of threats within their environment.

Failing to Recognize Risk

Jaffe et al. (supra) explain that the emotional numbing associated with posttraumatic stress may increase revictimization risk by dulling situational awareness, clouding the ability to detect risk.

They note that with one exception (citing Anne P. DePrince and Ann T. Chu - 2014), research has corroborated the fact that women who have been sexually assaulted multiple times have shown a delayed recognition of risk within sexual scenarios.

They also note that extreme numbing in the form of dissociation is a common result of interpersonal trauma, and may dull awareness of environmental cues that signal danger and also lead a compromised person to appear disoriented which makes them more vulnerable to being targeted by perpetrators.

Prior Noninterpersonal Trauma

Jaffe et al. note that their results did not support a direct association between noninterpersonal trauma and subsequent interpersonal trauma.

When they controlled for the impact of noninterpersonal trauma they found that prior interpersonal trauma was linked with more severe symptoms of PTSD, which were associated with a heightened risk of future interpersonal victimization within the following year.

Consequently, they suggest that noninterpersonal trauma impacts risk of future interpersonal trauma through the presence of PTSD symptoms.

As a practical matter, they note that this finding shows that PTSD-related impairment, expressed through emotional states such as anger or irritability, may impact interpersonal relationships and thereby increase risk of conflict or violence.

Revictimization is Predictable and Preventable

Although obviously not failsafe in every case, research corroborates the value of sexual assault prevention measures such as proactive situational awareness, heightened safety strategies in dangerous areas or environments, and other practical considerations.

The best strategy combines personal and community efforts to protect each other, and prevent any type of victimization.

This article was originally published in Psychology Today.

Wendy L. Patrick, JD, MDiv, Ph.D., is an award-winning career trial attorney and media commentator. She is host of "Live with Dr. Wendy" on KCBQ, and a daily guest on other media outlets, delivering a lively mix of flash, substance, and style. Read Dr. Wendy L. Patrick's Reports — More Here.