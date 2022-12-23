Relationship Overload: Can We Spend Too Much Time Together?

Too Much of a Good Thing? Time to Learn Balancing Romance, Autonomy

You may have heard couples being described as inseparable.

That scenario is rarely a true one.

The sentiment indicates a desire to spend time together, which is always a blessing.

But . . . that doesn’t mean spending every minute together, and it depends on the quality of time. So how do you determine how much is too much?

The biggest sign that you might be spending too much time with your partner is that you are asking yourself this question.

In seeking an answer, research reveals some factors to consider.

Quality Over Quantity

Nathan W. Hudson et al. (2020) investigated the link between spending time with a partner, and levels of well-being.

They note that prior research indicates well-being is a function of both relationship status and quality. In their own study, they found that being in a romantic relationship, partner interaction, and a greater investment of time into the relationship all predicted a higher level of well-being.

However, these effects were moderated by relationship quality, as they found that couples who interacted within what they described as "relatively neutral relationships" experienced a lower amount of well-being than being unpartnered.

When You Need a Breather

Sometimes, wanting a break from your partner often has nothing to do with him or her.

You may simply need some time alone to recharge. Many couples learned this during the pandemic when they were quarantined together.

There is no shame in seeking solitude, the more important question is why you feel that you need a break. Here are a few signs to consider:

Craving Home Alone. Not the movie, the experience. If you are looking for excuses to take a break from couple time to hibernate and rejuvenate, you may need to do just that. True, this does not always mean you need a break from your partner; it could just mean you need a break from the world. But either way, a solo retreat may help you put the feeling into perspective.

Irritability. If you feel frustrated, anxious, or unsettled, there can be a tendency to blame it on your partner because he/ she is the closest target. But there are many hormonal, circumstantial, or emotional causes of feeling irritable that have nothing to do with your significant other. Nonetheless, taking a break to pray, relax, or exercise can provide mental clarity, and often improve feelings of irritability regardless of the cause.

Seeking to socialize as a single. Many people want to broaden their circle of contacts, spend more time with family, reconnect with old friends, or meet new ones. But desiring to take this journey flying solo can indicate needing space from one’s partner. And wanting to make new friends as a single often reveals relational dissatisfaction, and may signal the bloom is off the rose.

Timeout Does Not Necessarily Mean Game Over

Wanting to spend time alone is not necessarily a relational death knell.

The key is to examine whether the desire to take a timeout is a reflection of relational quality or lack thereof.

Healthy pairings are those within which both partners enjoy the space to express their individuality, yet love and cherish their time together.

A union where both parties feel comfortable integrating themselves as a couple within larger society instead of socializing alone.

If you feel like you are spending too much time with your partner, it is time well spent to investigate if you are.

This article was originally published in Psychology Today

Wendy L. Patrick, JD, MDiv, Ph.D., is an award-winning career trial attorney and media commentator. She is host of "Live with Dr. Wendy" on KCBQ, and a daily guest on other media outlets, delivering a lively mix of flash, substance, and style. Read Dr. Wendy L. Patrick's Reports — More Here.