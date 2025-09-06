Hopeful Feelings Harness Happiness

You Can Harness Happiness

The Impact of Hopeful Feelings on Meaning in Life

One of the most positive human emotions, regardless of present circumstances, involves hope for the future.

Positive thinking and optimism that despite current adversity, things will change.

A new day is dawning, and relief is coming.

How exactly does hope change current perspective?

Research explains:

How Hope Predicts Meaning in Life

Megan E. Edwards et al. (2025) explored the impact of hope as a robust predictor of meaning in life. They acknowledged that scholars typically emphasize three aspects of hope: 1.) an expectation that a hoped-for future is a possibility, 2.) desiring that result, and 3.) positive feeling.

They recognize hope as a "time-traveling positive emotion," oriented toward the future.

And because the future is tied to meaning, they note that future self-projection through mental simulation creates higher meaning in life.

Regarding the role of hope in tough times, Edwards et al. (ibid.) describe hope as an "unusual positive emotion" capable of boosting meaning in life in the midst of adversity, trauma, or uncertainty.

Inherently tied to a better future, they note that people may feel hopeful even during times of difficulty, creating a sense of meaning even when other types of positive feelings are currently unattainable.

Hope Creates Meaning in Life

Through a series of six studies, Edwards et al. (supra) found that feelings of hope fueled the belief that life is meaningful.

This was an important discovery in light of the recognition that meaning in life is an integral part of human functioning and a vital coping resource.

They found that hope consistently predicted feeling a sense of meaning in life beyond other types of positive affect and emotions, demonstrating the unique role of hope for experiencing a meaningful life.

And regarding potential permanence, Edwards et al. (supra) recognized that unlike other types of positive feelings, hope was enduring, forecasting a feeling of greater meaning in life over time.

So, how do we maximize feeling hope?

Here are some suggestions:

Harnessing Hope

Practical suggestions for capturing hope and optimism include everything from practicing kindness, spending time with supportive friends and family, engaging in enjoyable activities, keeping a thankfulness journal, and of the power of prayer.

And to successfully cultivate hope and happiness through any method, it is helpful to ensure foundational needs are met.

Rest Promotes Resilience

Getting enough sleep at night and taking rest breaks during the day as needed prevents mental exhaustion and promotes feelings of health, important for emotional positivity.

Solicit Support

Supportive connections both personally and professionally will help drown out negative voices (including your own) that can compromise a positive sense of self and hope for the future.

A good support system provides encouragement and grounding, overcoming negativity.

You Think What You Eat

A healthy body thinks healthy thoughts.

As we have all experienced, a positive outlook is easier when you feel good physically.

Strategize your day to optimize nutrition, to fuel both physical and emotional well-being.

Plan to Be Positive

Create a thankfulness list in addition to a bucket list.

Contentment today facilitates a happy tomorrow.

Even the process of planning desired experiences can improve our current outlook and future orientation.

Harness hope through improving the way you view the future, and practice proactivity in the present.

Because . . . the quality of life is priceless.

The preceding article was originally published in Psychology Today, and is used with the permission of its author.

Wendy L. Patrick, JD, MDiv, Ph.D., is an award-winning career trial attorney and media commentator. She is host of "Live with Dr. Wendy" on KCBQ, and a daily guest on other media outlets, delivering a lively mix of flash, substance, and style. Read Dr. Wendy L. Patrick's Reports — More Here.