Even with Mental, Physical Challenges You Can Thrive

Living a Great Life With an 'Invisible' Disability

Anyone frustrated with navigating a crowded parking lot, circling like a shark looking for a space, might experience a pang of irritation seeing a seemingly able-bodied person emerging from a vehicle that just pulled into a conveniently located disabled parking space.

Although the logo marking these coveted, distinctive, blue-colored spaces feature a wheelchair, legally, such physical assistance is not required.

Instead of assuming fraud or favoritism, especially in the midst of frustration, we are better off remembering the explanation might be something more complicated: invisible disability.

Living With Invisible Disability

Millions of people live with medically challenging conditions, diagnoses, and disorders, impacting (and often impeding) a wide range of physical and mental states, from mobility to mental health.

Navigating daily living with the assistance of modern medical interventions and technology is increasingly possible in order to maintain a sense of normalcy, but often involves planning and strategy to be able to socially engage and interact.

As public and private spaces continue to expand accommodation options for the physically and mentally challenged, in order to keep pace with requirements in the law, public sentiment evolves as well — yet often fails to keep pace.

So, in order to keep the peace and avoid frustration, how should we view people who do not appear to require special accommodation, yet are sitting in the "good seats?"

Resisting the urge to jump to conclusions allows us time to consider the ageless wisdom that there is more to other people than meets the eye.

For The Invisibly Disabled, Silence Is Not Golden

Many people are reluctant to reveal hidden physical or mental challenges.

They fear stigma, stereotype, social alienation, protective bias, and losing the opportunities for educational or career advancement that might otherwise be available.

Yet when people are willing to share invisible disabilities, including what type of support they need to function at their best within their environment, disabilities may afford individuals more than accommodation, they can build positive qualities, including resilience, especially when paired with social support.

Research explains:

Positive Accommodation: Empowering Through Encouragement

Víctor Hugo Perera and Laura Tontini (2025) investigated the experience of university graduates going through school while suffering from an invisible disability.

Studying 31 graduates with invisible disabilities, they found that personal factors, such as self-awareness and resilience, were frequently strengthened through living with a disability assisted by support from family and friends, as well as institutional support from faculty members and school services.

Perera and Tontini (ibid.) describe one of their most powerful and also paradoxical conclusions as the finding that disability-related personal growth was a catalyst for strength.

Several of their participants shared how regularly overcoming barriers forced them to develop a level of tenacity and discipline they would not otherwise have attained.

Perera and Tontini (supra) conclude that living with disability can become a formative experience which is challenging, but also equips individuals with unique tools to survive and succeed in both academic and professional life.

Perera and Tontini (supra) note that personal growth in such circumstances appears to be enhanced in almost every case through the support of social networks such as friends and family.

Overcoming Challenges in order to Survive and Thrive

Living one's best life in the midst of physical or mental challenges requires a certain mindset as well as a skillset.

Selective disclosure to trusted friends, faculty, coworkers, and partners allows people living with invisible conditions to acquire the accommodation they need to be comfortable and content, as well as proactive and productive in any setting.

This article was originally published in Psychology Today and is used with the permission of its author.

Wendy L. Patrick, JD, MDiv, Ph.D., is an award-winning career trial attorney and media commentator. She is host of "Live with Dr. Wendy" on KCBQ, and a daily guest on other media outlets. Read more Dr. Wendy L. Patrick Insider articles — Click Here Now.