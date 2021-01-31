Reputation Impacts the Way You're Remembered

Have you ever met someone, and afterwards, looked them up on the Internet and learned something that completely turned you off?

How did that impact the way you remembered them? Whether you meet someone at a party or a networking event, and regardless of how good they look, your memory becomes tainted by what you learn afterwards. Subsequently learned information can cause you to find someone unattractive, untrustworthy — or both.

The Face of an Angel — A Halo or Horns

Alysha Baker et al. in "The Face of an Angel," 2013, explored the connection between facial viewing and attributions of morality. They set out to explore the impact of the "Dangerous Decisions Theory" (DDT) which holds that “instantaneous perceptions of trustworthiness” based on viewing the face of a stranger impact the way in which we process subsequent information about the target.

In their study, participants viewed a face rated as "neutral" in trustworthiness, and were then exposed to one of three vignettes portraying the subject’s behavior—immoral, morally neutral, or altruistic.

When participants were asked, following a delay, to identify the subject on a "facial morph video," which displayed varying levels of perceived trustworthiness, they found that exposure to immoral or criminal behavior caused participants to remember faces as having less trustworthy features.

Interestingly, they reported that the opposite effect was not evident after participants were exposed to an altruistic vignette, which indicates that memory distortion within the context tested may be uniquely related to negative information. In fact, they found that recognition scores linked with the altruistic vignette were the most accurate of the three conditions they examined.

Your Reputation Precedes You and Succeeds You — On and Offline

There's a lot of talk about how reputation colors the way someone is perceived upon first meeting, usually by providing a lens through which we make our first impression.

Apparently, our memory of that first meeting is also colored about what we learn afterwards, considering the findings by Baker et al. on the impact of subsequent, potentially biasing information on our memory for facial trustworthiness.

In business, where we spend our time networking and then following up with the contacts we make, this reality may lead us to rethink the information we post online, given the ease with which people are able to Google new professional contacts or seek to connect on social media sites like LinkedIn or even Facebook.

Because trustworthiness is an important quality in any type of relationship, especially when researching someone to consider doing business with, the ways in which subsequent information can impact memory will always be significant.

Beyond business connections, personally, a good name and positive repute will enhance the impact people are able to make personally, in terms of cultivating friendships and romantic relationships, and also socially within their local communities, where relationships of trust build partnerships and alliances.

Remembering others in a fashion that enhances their perceived trustworthiness puts them on our short list for people to invite to events, confide in, get to know better, and collaborate with both personally and professionally.

Be Remembered — Fondly

In addition to wanting to be remembered positively, we want to be remembered — period.

Considering that apparently, we are more likely to be accurately remembered when subsequently learned information about us is positive, we have yet another reason to care about maintaining a good name and reputation.

Mindful of the ways in which our reputations can succeed us, we should be motivated to keep our social media free from compromising information and photos as well.

By cultivating friendships and proactively seeking to maintain good standing in our professional community, neighborhood, and social circles as best we can, we can enhance the likelihood that we are always remembered positively, and treated accordingly.

For more, see my prior Newsmax article on how you're remembered here.

This article was originally published in Psychology Today.

Wendy L. Patrick, JD, MDiv, PhD, is an award-winning career trial attorney and media commentator. She is host of "Live with Dr. Wendy" on KCBQ, and a daily guest on other media outlets, delivering a lively mix of flash, substance and style. Her over 4,500 media appearances include these major news outlets: CNN, Fox News Channel, HLN, FOX Business Network and weekly appearances on Newsmax. She is author of ''Red Flags'' (St. Martin´s Press), and co-author of The New York Times bestseller "Reading People" (Random House, revision). On a personal note, Dr. Patrick holds a purple belt in Shorin-Ryu karate, participates as a concert violinist with the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus, and plays the electric violin professionally with a rock band. Read Dr. Wendy L. Patrick's Reports — More Here.​