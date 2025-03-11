Baseball Great Bobby Richardson Deserving of Highest Honor

"Do you remember Bobby Richardson," President Donald Trump asked the attendees assembled in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 6, 2020?

He then went on talking about one of his favorite players as a kid growing up in Queens, New York. In fact, President Trump said that the New York Yankee second baseman had the "greatest range" on the field.

President Trump was right about the range and defensive prowess of the Yankees legend. But it's his "range" off the field which impacted, and made a difference, in the lives of so many for decades.

In just the last few days, the governor of South Carolina, the South Carolina Congressional Delegation and the South Carolina State Speaker of the House have all urged Trump to bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom on New York Yankee great Bobby Richardson.

They've rightfully noted, it’s Richardson’s actions both on and off the field which make him deserving of our nation’s highest civilian award!

Richardson turns 90 this year, and was recently the subject of SC ETV’s documentary, "Graceball: The Bobby Richardson Story."

That documentary underscores how the holder of several World Series records will be remembered "most for the grace and decency he showed while using baseball as a platform to spread goodwill."

An eight time All Star, he won five straight Gold Glove Awards and three World Series titles. The Yankee’s original "Mr. October," Bobby Richardson was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 1960 World Series, becoming the only player in baseball history to be named World Series MVP despite his team not winning the series.

His record of most RBIs (Run Batted Ins) in a World Series still stands.

No one has collected more hits in a World Series than Richardson.

He still holds the record for having played in 30 consecutive World Series games.

It’s his life off the field, though, which has served as an example to generations of young people in America. A strong Christian, Bobby was heavily involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes both during and after his baseball career.

Additionally, he served as president of Baseball Chapel for 10 years, following his playing career. He also appeared at five Billy Graham Crusades and served on the President’s Council for Physical Fitness.

More recently, he’s even helped to start the Richardson Medical Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to assisting children with unmet medical needs.

As a boy growing up in Sumter, South Carolina, Bobby Richardson wanted to play for the Yankees ever since he saw the movie, "The Pride of the Yankees."

Little did he know that years later in 1963 he would receive the "Lou Gehrig Memorial Award," given to the Major League Baseball player who, both on and off the field, best demonstrates the character and integrity of another baseball legendary great, Lou Gehrig.

South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith, who is also from Sumter, says Richardson’s "steadfast commitment to faith and service has left an indelible mark on all who have had the honor of knowing him."

He also had a tremendous impact on baseball at the collegiate level.

Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C., notes, as head coach, Bobby Richardson helped lead the University of South Carolina, Coastal Carolina University, and Liberty University all to national prominence in College Baseball.

Bobby Richardson was also a great teammate and someone you could always count on.

Several of the Yankee greats knew that and requested that he preside at their funerals, including Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris.

When he retired, the Yankees honored him by declaring "Bobby Richardson Day," joining just a handful of greats such as Joe DiMaggio, Babe Ruth, and Lou Gehrig to be honored at Yankee Stadium on a special day.

Even the Salvation Army joined in the tribute at Yankee Stadium to honor the Yankee who got his start at the age of 10 playing on the Salvation Army team in Sumter, South Carolina.

And the youth of our nation need sports figures that they can look up to as role models, both on and off the field.

U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Tim Scott, R-S.C., as well as these Republican U.S. South Carolina Reps.: Sheri Biggs, Russell Fry, Nancy Mace, Ralph Norman, William Timmons, and Joe Wilson said it best.

Bobby Richardson’s life has been a "beacon of light for the Christian evangelical movement and has remained an infallible role model throughout a time when sports figures have been idolized and placed on a pedestal that only few can live up to."

Bobby Richardson, one of the New York Yankees greats, with his accomplishments both on and off the field, has been a true role model and has positively impacted America’s youth for several generations.

He is unequivocally deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Established by President John F. Kennedy, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to someone who has made an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural, or other significant public or private endeavors.

Now more than ever, America needs heroes like Bobby Richardson.

Honoring his achievements, and enduring legacy, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom would be a great start!

Van Hipp is Chairman of American Defense International, Inc. He is the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Army and author of "The New Terrorism: How to Fight It and Defeat It." He is the 2018 recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Sept. 11 Garden Leadership Award for National Security. Read Van Hipp's Reports — More Here.