Turning Off Zoom Camera Could Be Career Suicide

As work from home continues into its third year since the pandemic, 92% of executives at medium and large sized companies view workers who turn their cameras off during Zoom meetings negatively, per an April 12 survey from the software company Vyopta.



Heading for the Door



The executives go so far as to believe workers who “hide” in such a manner do not have a long-term future at their company.

Nearly all, 93%, of executives think that workers who turn off their cameras are not paying attention to the virtual meeting; 43% think workers who don’t show themselves online during a meeting might be multitasking, potentially even surfing the web or texting.



Additionally, 96% of execs believe that remote workers are disadvantaged compared to those who have physically returned to the office, a sign that “Zoom fatigue” continues to build.

With remote work making up a growing share of overall work since the pandemic began, the survey found many supervisory executives are doubting whether they have done enough to keep engagement (47%) and productivity (46%) high.

‘Zoned Out’



A similar survey in the summer of 2020 by Blind, an anonymous social network for employees to discuss their respective company cultures, found similar proof of Zoom fatigue and disadvantages. Over 26% reported that “they were doing other stuff” during Zoom meetings, and another 27% responded they often zone out during virtual meetings, TechRepublic reports.