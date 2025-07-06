Jewish Group Slams Mamdani for Ridiculing Hannukah

A Jewish advocacy group harshly criticized democratic socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani over the weekend for posting a "sick" video mocking Hannukah and "cosplaying Jews," the New York Post reported

Mamdani shared a video on his X account last year from the Geeta Brothers Duet Group, which showed two men wearing wigs dancing behind a menorah, spinning dreidels, and celebrating with Punjabi-style music.

The pro-Jewish group Stop Antisemitism group wrote on X that "Zohran Mamdani posts Indian men cosplaying Jews, spinning dreidels and lighting the menorah." The post continued that "our holidays and traditions are sacred and not for your comedic pleasure @ZohranKMamdani — this is sick."

The state assemblyman has previously been criticized for refusing to recognize Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state, backing the BDS movement against Israel, and for refusing to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada."

Stop Antisemitism founder Liora Rez told Fox Digital News last week that "if Zohran Mamdani was elected as mayor, it would be hands down catastrophic for Jewish residents of New York City. And we would even take it a step further where citizens of New York City in general, due to his very troubling stances on socialism, would greatly suffer as well."

Raz added that "I think individuals who are concerned that Zohran Mamdani is antisemitic have every single right to be concerned considering his past behavior. We can list dozens of examples of his past antisemitic adjacent and direct antisemitic actions."