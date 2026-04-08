Mamdani: No Free Buses This Year

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani admitted in an interview with Politico that his plan to make buses free will not be happening anytime soon.

Free busing has not been included in any budget proposals this year with only a pilot program proposal to show for it.

"Both legislative houses included language within their one-house budget proposals in support of bringing back a free-bus pilot program," Mamdani said.

"That is something that we are encouraged by, and it continues to be part of budget negotiations, I'm absolutely committed to making buses fast and free, and we're encouraged by the conversations we're having with the governor and legislative leaders to take action on that in 2026 as a first step," Mamdani added.

Mamdani also deflected when asked who would like to see be the Democrat nominee for president and whether Kamala Harris should run again.

"I have not thought much about 2028," Mamdani said. "I'm thinking about 2026 and I'm thinking about how we can deliver for New Yorkers."

The mayor was also asked about the contrast between his warm relationship with President Donald Trump and the comments Trump made about ending Iran's civilization, reiterating his opposition to the war.

"I've been very clear about my deep opposition to this war in Iran, and an opposition on the basis not just of proceduralism or politics, but also of morals, and any threat to kill an entire civilization is something that all of us should oppose," Mamdani said.

"This is a war that has killed thousands of civilians, and it is a war that is taking place amidst a staggering cost-of-living crisis in the city and across this country, where we are continually told we don't have enough money to fund that which working class people need," Mamdani added.

"At the heart of any war is a dehumanization that takes place, and we know that that dehumanization will not be limited to any battlefield. It will extend out into the world that we live in," Mamdani continued.