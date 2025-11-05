Rabbi Plans Hamptons Jewish School After Mamdani Victory

Shortly after Zohran Mamdani was projected Tuesday night as the winner of New York City's mayoral race, Rabbi Marc Schneier, the founding rabbi of The Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, announced plans to build what he called "the first Jewish day school in the Hamptons."

"This is in anticipation of the thousands of Jewish families that will flock to the Hamptons and greater Suffolk County to escape the antisemitic climate of Mamdani's New York City," Schneier wrote early Wednesday on X, citing concerns about the city's environment for Jewish residents under the new mayor.

Schneier said the planned school was intended to serve the growing Jewish population he expects to relocate from the city.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist and Queens state assemblyman, was projected Tuesday to defeat former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. If certified, he would become New York City's first Muslim mayor when he takes office on Jan. 1.

In response to the election results, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said his organization would "approach the next four years with resolve," citing Mamdani's record on issues affecting the Jewish community, reports The Jerusalem Press on Wednesday.

"In light of Mayor-elect Mamdani's long, disturbing record on issues of deep concern to the Jewish community, we will approach the next four years with resolve," Greenblatt said in a statement.

"We will neither compromise nor relent in our pursuit of our core purpose, to protect the Jewish people," he added.

The ADL and Mamdani frequently clashed during the campaign over antisemitism, protest slogans, and the candidate's outreach to Jewish voters.

The group has pledged to "be relentless and unyielding" in pressing City Hall to take a firm stand against antisemitism and to support Jewish New Yorkers.