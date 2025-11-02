Rep. Buddy Carter: New York Risks 'Shared Poverty' if Mamdani Wins

Democrat New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is leading the country toward socialism, Rep. Buddy Carter told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

The Georgia Republican said that due to other previous Democrat mayors in New York, such as Bill de Blasio — whose policies, he argued, led to the economic decline of the business community — many residents of the Big Apple are now looking for help.

Carter stressed, "They, unfortunately, are looking at it and finding an antisemitic, Islamist, socialist. And that is not what they need. They don't need more taxes. They need less taxes.

"And I can assure you, socialism is nothing more than just mutually shared poverty. And that's what New Yorkers are going to get when they – if they elect Mamdani."

Carter predicted that Tuesday's elections across the United States are "going to be a great victory for Republicans."

He said he is also watching what happens in Virginia with Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones, "who has called for his opponent to be killed and his children."

Carter asked, "How can you accept that? That's so hypocritical with Democrats not to call that out."