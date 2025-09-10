Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani holds a 15-point lead against his opponents in the New York City mayoral race, according to an Emerson College/PIX11/The Hill poll released on Wednesday, the New York Daily News reported.

In the survey, Mamdani received the support of 43% of voters, while former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had 28% backing. In third place was Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa with 10% and Mayor Eric Adams had 7%, with an additional 9% undecided.

Twenty-three percent of respondents said there was a chance they could change their mind and vote for another candidate. Adams supporters were the most likely to change their preference, with only 66% of his backers saying they will "definitely" support him.

The results of the poll come a day after one carried out by Siena College and The New York Times, which had Mamdani leading the race by 22 points.

There is an effort underway to persuade some of the candidates to drop out in order to make it a one-to-one matchup against Mamdani and increase the chances of defeating him.

Those efforts have so far failed to bear fruit, but even if the field was cleared, the poll shows that Mamdani would still be in the lead, although by a much slimmer margin.

In a theoretical matchup in the poll, with just Mamdani and Cuomo, 47% of voters backed Mamdani and 40% Cuomo, with 13% undecided. The Siena/NYT poll found Mamdani winning by a margin of 4 points, 48% to 44%.

Forty-eight percent of respondents have a favorable opinion of Mamdani, while 34% have an unfavorable opinion, according to the survey. By comparison, 51% have an unfavorable view of Cuomo and 61% have a negative view of Adams.

The poll was carried out from Sept. 7-8 among 600 local registered voters. The credibility interval — which is similar to the margin of error — was 3.9 percentage points.