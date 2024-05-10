Zogby Poll: Young Blacks Hungry Under Biden

While Americans of all races say they are feeling the pinch of Bidenomics in the grocery store, 1 in 3 young Black and Hispanic voters said they went without food at least one day last month, according to a Zogby Analytics poll.

The survey examined food insecurity and found that a "startling" 14% of overall respondents had gone without food for 24 hours due to a lack of money or food.

Black voters — a critical demographic for President Joe Biden's reelection bid — have especially suffered under inflation and the continued high price of food.

According to the poll, 34% of Black voters ages 18-24 experienced food insecurity in the past month, making them nearly five times as likely as voters ages 55-69 to go hungry.

At 31%, rural Black voters also were more likely than urban or suburban Black voters, at 21% and 16%, respectively, to experience food insecurity.

A total of 23% of Black voters without a college education reported feeling the pinch of hunger, compared to 10% of those with a college education, the survey found.

Hispanic voters, who are also vital to the president's coalition, experienced higher rates of food insecurity than respondents overall.

One in 5, or 19%, of Hispanic voters polled found themselves without food, with 30% of younger Hispanic voters ages 18-24 experiencing food insecurity.

Similar to the Black voters surveyed, 29% of rural Hispanic voters were more likely to experience food insecurity, compared to 20% of urban and 14% of suburban Hispanic voters.

Among Hispanic voters without a college education, 22% reported they recently went without food for more than 24 hours, versus 10% of college-educated Hispanic voters.

"With inflation still hot in terms of food prices, people nationally, including minorities, are struggling to pay for groceries," Zogby Analytics CEO Jonathan Zogby told the Washington Examiner.

"The big test for President Biden will be to not have inflation or food insecurity numbers further increase in the next six months. Food insecurity could also hurt the president in certain swing states, especially if African American and Hispanic voters are struggling more to put food on their tables."

The poll's analysis questioned whether Biden's base of minority voters would propel him to victory for a second time if inflation continues to crush consumers in the grocery checkout line and force them to skip meals.

"The big question will be whether two important voting blocs, African Americans, and Hispanics, will continue to support President Biden overwhelmingly come November, while they continue to struggle with food insecurity," the analysis read.

"Could enough African American and Hispanic voters who are experiencing hardship and poverty go over to Donald Trump or Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and sway the election? The president will need to focus more on his accomplishments over the last three years, otherwise he may go down as a one term president."

Brushing aside top-of-mind voter concerns about inflation and the economy, Biden told CNN earlier this week that people "have the money to spend."

The poll was conducted Jan. 17-20 and published May 2. It surveyed 896 likely American voters, as well as 400 Black voters and 400 Hispanic voters. No margin of error was given.