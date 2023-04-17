×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: yarl

Kansas City Homeowner Charged for Shooting Black Teen

Kansas City Homeowner Charged for Shooting Black Teen
Dried egg is seen on the front of a house on Monday where 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot Thursday after he went to the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Monday, 17 April 2023 06:31 PM EDT

A Kansas City man was charged with two felonies on Monday in the shooting a black teenager who rang the doorbell of the wrong house when he went to pick up his twin brother.

The Clay County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, 16, in the head and arm on the doorstep of his suburban home around 10 pm last Thursday.

Kansas City has seen two days of protests after the white homeowner shot Yarl, who was released from the hospital and is recovering, according to his family.

Demonstrators gathered at the single-story house on a tree-lined street, shouting "Black lives are under attack" and "Stand up, fight back," online videos showed.

"No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell," Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted in response to the shooting.

The homeowner was taken into custody, placed on a 24-hour investigative hold, then released pending an interview with Yarl and the collection of forensic evidence, Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves said.

The family's lawyer Ben Crump on Monday demanded the homeowner be arrested and charged with attempted murder of a teenager described by his school district as an "excellent student and talented musician."

Missouri has a "stand-your-ground law" that allows homeowners to use physical force to defend themselves against suspected intruders.

The law says a person cannot use deadly force unless they reasonably believe it is necessary to protect themselves or another person against death or serious physical injury, or a possible felony.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A Kansas City man was charged with two felonies on Monday in the shooting a black teenager who rang the doorbell of the wrong house when he went to pick up his twin brother.The Clay County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, 16, in the...
yarl
256
2023-31-17
Monday, 17 April 2023 06:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved