Yankees Felt Ground Shaking at Stadium From Earthquake

An earthquake left Yankee Stadium shaking Friday as the team prepared for its home opener.

The Bronx Bombers were at batting practice when the earthquake struck.

Catcher Austin Wells was one of those on the field.

"The field was shaking," Wells said, according to the New York Post. "Definitely felt it."

"I thought it was actually the sound system," said manager Aaron Boone. He was watching batting practice from behind the cage on the field. "Just [felt] vibration on my feet."

"I'm used to it," said Boone, a California native.

The earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Residents across the Northeast reported rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.

The agency reported a quake at 10:23 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Whitehouse Station in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

USGS figures indicated that the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people.