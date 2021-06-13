Gordon Chang: US 'Not Prepared to Defend' Itself vs. China

President Joe Biden's apologetic stance to China amid the global coronavirus pandemic will ultimately embolden President Xi Jinping, according to far east foreign affairs expert Gordon Chang.

"This is the decade of concern," Chang told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., adding we will be left vulnerable by the Biden administration "when China actually moves against us, because they see we are not prepared to defend ourselves."

Failing to hold China account for the spread of COVID-19 will cost more than the 3.8 million deaths it has already caused around the world, Chang added to host John Catsimatidis.

"Chinese [President Xi] will think that he can spread the next disease," Chang said. "His military has been bragging in public about manufacturing bugs that will leave the Chinese immune and will sicken everybody else."

Chang pointed to China closing travel from Wuhan within its borders, but allowing international flights from the pandemic origins epicenter as ostensibly turning "the pathogen into a biological weapon by making sure that other countries were infected as well."

"President Biden does not view it that way," Chang said. "He's not imposing costs on China."

Chang also called out China's economic warfare amid the pandemic, attempting to enrich itself on personal protective equipment.

"[China] has branded the United States as an enemy," Chang said. "It is also a country that has threatened to cut off the supplies of critical materials. Last year, in the early stages of the coronavirus epidemic, China actually nationalized a U.S. company's factory, 3M, that was manufacturing M95 masks.

"China actually turned around a ship on the high seas that was bringing personal protective equipment to a New York hospital," Chang continued. "China actually spoke of throwing the U.S. into 'a mighty sea' of coronvavirus."

And the battle between the two world economic powers will ultimately extend to space, Chang concluded.

"I don't know if China at this moment can take down every low-earth-orbit satellite that we have, but they're working on that ability," Chang said. "Their new space station actually has two anti-satellite weapons that [enables] them two grab our satellites or disable them with lasers. This is not theoretical. This is happening right now.

"We've got to be extremely concerned about what's happening just above us."