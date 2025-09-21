WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: wyoming | pipeline | train | fire | union pacific | kinder morgan

Gas Pipeline Ruptures in Wyoming; Flame Chars Train

Sunday, 21 September 2025 09:04 PM EDT

A natural gas pipeline ruptured and burst into flames early Sunday in southern Wyoming, charring a freight train and lighting up the night sky with a glow seen more than 60 miles to the south in Colorado, officials said.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 1 a.m. after authorities received calls reporting explosions along Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne, according to a statement from Laramie County Fire District No. 10.

"The ruptured pipeline ignited in close proximity to rail cars carrying hazardous materials, placing responders and the surrounding area at heightened risk," the statement said. "Importantly, no injuries or fatalities occurred, and no large hazardous material releases posed a threat to the public."

Firefighters had the flames under control as of 9 a.m., officials said. Aerial photos from the scene showed Union Pacific freight cars still upright but blackened as crews mopped up the fire around the tracks.

The train was halted around 2 a.m. when it came within about 40 feet of the fire on the ruptured Kinder Morgan pipeline, Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South said in an email. No cars derailed and the railroad was working with fire officials to determine if any track repairs were necessary, she said.

An email was sent to the energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan seeking additional details about the rupture on its pipeline.

The fire's glow could be seen as far away as Loveland, Colorado, according to media reports.

The National Transportation Safety Board said its investigators were expected to arrive at the site Monday morning.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A natural gas pipeline ruptured and burst into flames early Sunday in southern Wyoming, charring a freight train and lighting up the night sky with a glow seen more than 60 miles to the south in Colorado, officials said. Emergency crews responded shortly after 1 a.m.
wyoming, pipeline, train, fire, union pacific, kinder morgan
253
2025-04-21
Sunday, 21 September 2025 09:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved