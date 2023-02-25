Trump: 'Hopeless' Biden 'Leading Us Into Oblivion,' World War 3

As Russia's so-called "special military operation" enters its second year of full-blown war in Ukraine, former President Donald Trump takes President Joe Biden to task for leading the U.S. "into oblivion" and potentially World War III.

"This is the most dangerous time in the history of our country," Trump wrote Saturday morning in a Truth Social post. "World War III is looming, like never before, in the very dark and murky background.

"'Leadership' is solely responsible for this unprecedented danger to the USA, and likewise, the world. HOPELESS JOE BIDEN IS LEADING US INTO OBLIVION!!!"

Trump's remarks come as China has become more publicly present on the Russia-Ukraine War, including Xi Jinping potentially meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and back-and-forth with the Biden administration and China on supplying weapons to the front lines.

President Joe Biden said Friday he does not "anticipate a major initiative" from China to provide weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

His comments come days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS that China was "considering providing lethal support" to Moscow ranging "from ammunition to the weapons themselves" — which Beijing denied.

In a wide-ranging television interview with ABC News on Friday night, Biden appeared to backtrack on Blinken's comments.

"I don't anticipate — we haven't seen it yet — but I don't anticipate a major initiative on the part of China providing weaponry to Russia," he said.

Biden explained, in a conversation he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping last summer, he made clear what the consequences of providing weapons to Russia would be.

"Without any government prodding, 600 American corporations left Russia — from McDonald's to Exxon — across the board," he said he told Xi.

"And I said, 'If you are engaged in the same kind of brutality, of supporting the brutality that is going on, you may face the same consequences.'"

When pressed on whether China would be "crossing a line" if Beijing were to provide weapons to Russia, Biden said the United States "would respond."

"It would be the same line everyone else would have crossed. In other words, we would impose severe sanctions on anyone who has done it."

Ukraine's allies have sought to use sanctions and trade bans to choke off Russia's ability to acquire more weapons or produce them domestically using imported components.

Leaders of the Group of 7 industrialized nations said Friday on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion any country abetting Moscow by providing "material support" in its war would "face severe costs."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

