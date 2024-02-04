×
Home of NFL's Giants and Jets to Host 2026 World Cup Final

a soccer ball
(Dreamstime)

Sunday, 04 February 2024 04:07 PM EST

The 2026 World Cup final will be held in New Jersey at the home of the National Football League's New York Giants and New York Jets, world soccer's governing body FIFA announced on Sunday, along with the entire schedule for the global soccer showcase.

The 48-team World Cup, which will conclude on July 19, is being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Mexico City's Estadio Azteca will host the opening match of tournament on June 11 when Mexico will become the first nation to stage the World Cup for a third time after hosting the 1970 and 1986 editions.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


