W.Va. Gov. Morrisey to Newsmax: Gender Specific Sports 'Basic Common Sense'

Republican West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey told Newsmax that keeping men and women separate in sports competition is "basic common sense."

While West Virginia law separating men and women in sports is going to the U.S. Supreme Court for a decision, Morrisey told "Wake Up America" he has signed a new law separating men and women in sports-related facilities like locker rooms and bathrooms.

"You shouldn't have to be in court defining men and women or ensuring that men aren't playing sports with women, or that women don't have their own safe places, locker rooms, domestic violence shelters. These are the basics. And that's what we're doing in West Virginia. We're returning to the basics."

The new West Virginia law is named after Riley Gaines, the former collegiate swimmer who has taken protecting women in sports to the national stage. "I think there's no person across the country that's been more responsible for restoring sanity to the sports scene because people saw in real time how badly she was treated on stage. And I think that's when the movement began to turn. And that's why I'm so proud that we've been able to name this basic common sense law after her."

Morrisey said America needs to find its way back to reality. "We're rejecting radical gender ideology, which I think has been creeping across the country."

