Trump: Dems Supporting 'Woke Tyranny' Over American Democracy

Democrats want to fight for Democracy abroad, but President Donald Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, they should have started with Canada's "woke tyranny" to squash a peaceful trucker protest.

"If the Radical Democrats truly want to fight for Democracy abroad, they should start with the Democracy that is under threat right next door, in Canada," Trump told the CPAC crowd in Orlando, Florida.

"The tyranny we have witnessed in Canada in recent weeks should shock and dismay people all over the world. In an advanced western democracy, a peaceful movement of patriotic truckers, workers, and families protesting for their most basic rights and liberties has been violently put down.

"Their assets and life savings have been frozen. They have been slandered as Nazis, racists, and terrorists. They have been arrested and charged with phony crimes. They have been falsely accused of loyalty to foreign powers. They are being hunted down like enemies of their own government, and treated worse than drug dealers, murderers, and rapists."

Trump added conservatives should stand with the truckers.

"A line has been crossed — you are either with the peaceful truckers, or you are with the left-wing fascists; we stand with the truckers, and we stand with the Canadian People in their noble quest to reclaim their freedom," Trump said.

Trump said the truckers in Canada should inspire protesters here in America.

"Right here in our own nation, it is also far past time to declare independence from every last COVID mandate," Trump continued. "With one voice, Americans must insist that the Emergency is over, and we will submit to this left-wing tyranny no longer."

Trump warned Democrats are going to take the masks off before the election, but Republican voters should never forget what they have done.

"The people who are masking our children may plan to lift those mandates right before the election – but we will never forget what they did to our children, and we will hold them accountable at the ballot box this November," Trump added.

"As everyone here understands, the COVID mandates are just one part of a much larger crisis," Trump said. "The Radical Left is trying to replace American democracy with woke tyranny. They want to do the same thing to America that [Justin] Trudeau did to Canada —and much, much more."