Ex-Sen. Gardner, Top GOP Operatives to Unveil 'Conservative' Credit Card

Former Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and other Republican operatives were to announce Tuesday the creation of a new Visa credit card targeted toward conservative customers, with plans to funnel a portion of its profits to like-minded causes, the Washington Examiner reported.

Rob Collins, former executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is launching the “Coign” card along with an advisory team that includes Gardner, Republican strategist Chris Hansen, Trump ally Matt Lira, and a pool of anonymous financial backers.

On the company’s website, Coign describes its product as “America’s first credit card for Conservatives,” according to the Examiner.

“Coign will let conservatives voice their priorities through charitable donations they get to pick, all while offering world-class customer service, consumer protections, and cash back on every transaction,” Collins, who also previously advised House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-Va., told the paper in a statement.

In addition to tempting right-of-center customers with its unique donation strategy, the card features zero membership fees and will offer 1% cash back on all purchases.

“Too many corporations are investing their customers’ money in political and social priorities that align with their executives, the media, and the Left’s agenda,” Collins said. “For the first time, the Coign card will allow conservatives to ‘Spend Right’ no matter where they shop.”

The launch of Coign comes amid conservative fears that corporations are adopting increasingly left-wing policies on cultural issues, including the financial industry.

In February 2019, conservative Jewish activist Laura Loomer reported that she was locked out of her bank account associated with JPMorgan Chase about a month after PayPal banned her, The Gateway Pundit reported at the time.

More recently, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved to revoke the special tax district provision for Disney's theme parks after they publicly criticized the state's Parental Rights in Education law, per The Hill.