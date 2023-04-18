×
Boy Scouts Weighs Eliminating Native American Culture in Program

By    |   Tuesday, 18 April 2023 02:11 PM EDT

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA), criticized at times by those who claim the organization misappropriates Native American culture, is asking 35,000 current and former members whether it is time for a change, NBC News is reporting.

Past and present members of the organization were all emailed a survey about whether there should be changes in the organization's portrayal of Native American ceremonies and rituals.

The Boy Scouts still encourage active members to wear headdresses and imitate indigenous dances as part of its honor society. And some chapters and camps carry made-up, Native American sounding names – despite calls for reforms, according to the report.

Critics have ripped the depictions as racist.

The survey, sent out last month, asked people to respond and offered them a range of multi-choice answers regarding the scouts and Native American culture.

The possible survey answers ranged from eliminating all "program elements that relate to Native American culture" to changing nothing.

The results of the survey are not yet available, NBC News said. However, a spokesman for the Scouts said it will be made public.

"There are no plans to eliminate Native American traditions from the BSA program," BSA wrote in a statement to NBC.

"Native American traditions have been an important part of the BSA program for more than 100 years and during that time scouting has worked hard to share those traditions while upholding the highest standards of accuracy and respect," the statement read. "We are proud that generations of American youth have gained an enduring appreciation for Native American traditions through the scouting program."

The BSA had sought bankruptcy protection almost three years ago to stave off a flood of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by Scout leaders and volunteers.

Last September, a bankruptcy judge had approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Boy Scouts, which would allow it to continue operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in scouting.

Tuesday, 18 April 2023 02:11 PM
