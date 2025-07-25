WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: wnba | caitlin clark | indiana fever | rookie | card

Caitlin Clark Rookie Card Sells for Record $660K

Friday, 25 July 2025 02:27 PM EDT

Even in an injury-plagued season, Caitlin Clark's impact off the court remains large after her rookie trading card sold for $660,000 at a Fanatics Collect auction this week.

The card, which represents Clark's 2024 season with the Indiana Fever, is a Panini WNBA Rookie Royalty card that includes an autograph and a swatch of her jersey. A separate 2024 Panini Prizm rookie card of Clark sold for $366,000 in March.

Clark, 23, has played in just 13 of the Fever's 25 games this season because of leg injuries, while also missing Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game. She has averaged 16.5 points and 8.8 assists this season, after scoring 19.2 points with 8.4 assists in 40 games as a rookie lasts season.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year set a WNBA single-season record with 337 assists and established WNBA rookie marks with 769 points and 122 3-pointers.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Even in an injury-plagued season, Caitlin Clark's impact off the court remains large after her rookie trading card sold for $660,000 at a Fanatics Collect auction this week.
wnba, caitlin clark, indiana fever, rookie, card
146
2025-27-25
Friday, 25 July 2025 02:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved