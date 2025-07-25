Caitlin Clark Rookie Card Sells for Record $660K

Even in an injury-plagued season, Caitlin Clark's impact off the court remains large after her rookie trading card sold for $660,000 at a Fanatics Collect auction this week.

The card, which represents Clark's 2024 season with the Indiana Fever, is a Panini WNBA Rookie Royalty card that includes an autograph and a swatch of her jersey. A separate 2024 Panini Prizm rookie card of Clark sold for $366,000 in March.

Clark, 23, has played in just 13 of the Fever's 25 games this season because of leg injuries, while also missing Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game. She has averaged 16.5 points and 8.8 assists this season, after scoring 19.2 points with 8.4 assists in 40 games as a rookie lasts season.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year set a WNBA single-season record with 337 assists and established WNBA rookie marks with 769 points and 122 3-pointers.