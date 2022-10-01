Trump Blasts Dems for 'Weaponizing' Justice Against 'Political Opponent'

Democrats are continuing their "weaponization" of justice in order to tarnish their leading "political opponent," former President Donald Trump wrote excoriating the nonstop efforts to keep him from running again in 2024.

"The Document Hoax Lawsuit, which is the 'Weaponization' of the Justice Department and the FBI, is yet another Scam against me, much like Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the Mueller Report (no collusion!), Spying on my Campaign (and getting caught!), Lying to the FISA court, Lying to Congress, Illegally Breaking into my home in Florida in violation of the Fourth Amendment, also violating the Presidential Records Act, and so much more," Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement posted to Truth Social on Saturday.

"This is all being done in order to hurt a political opponent, me, who is leading in all of the polls by over 50 points against Republicans, and from 5 to 10 points against the two primary Democrats, Biden and North Korea Sympathizer Kamala Harris," Trump's statement continued. "They have been doing this to me for six years ever since my wonderful journey down the 'Golden Escalator.' The Radical Left Democrats are out-of-control, and our Country is going to hell!"

Trump also took pointed aim at The New York Times' Maggie Haberman for spin-doctoring an interview for her attack book into another activist weapon for Democrats in these midterm elections.

"Maggot Hagerman of the unfunded liability plagued New York Times is my self-appointed biographer, even though she got the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax & the Mueller Report conclusion completely wrong, & refused to write about the FACT that the Democrats spied on my campaign, lied to Congress, & cheated and lied to the FISA court," Trump wrote in another Save America PAC statement.

"Maggot was also duped on Impeachment Hoax #1 & Impeachment Hoax #2, & said in 2016 that, 'Trump will NOT run for president.' She is a bad writer with very bad sources!"

Trump has often given interviews to activist journalists in liberal media to try to get his side of the story told, as former Amb. Ric Grenell has noted on Newsmax, but some conservatives warn the story will always be spun against him in the end.

Trump has effectively admitted the same in the above statement.