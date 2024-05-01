WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: wisconsin | school | shooter | active shooter | safety | police

Active Shooter Contained at Wisconsin Middle School

By    |   Wednesday, 01 May 2024 01:50 PM EDT

A middle school in Wisconsin went into lockdown Wednesday due to an active shooter.

There are no reports of anyone being harmed, except for the alleged assailant, the Mount Horeb Area School District wrote on Facebook. The threat has been "neutralized," according to reports.

Mount Horeb is 25 miles from Madison.

The school district said the shooter did not enter the middle school and the school remains in lockdown.

Law enforcement is circulating throughout the middle school to confirm the safety of all students, the district said. The school remains on a hard lockdown.

"Once we confirm the safety of all we will begin the process of reunification offsite with families," the district said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A middle school in Wisconsin went into lockdown Wednesday due to an active shooter. There are no reports of anyone being harmed, except for the alleged assailant, the Mount Horeb Area School District wrote on Facebook.
wisconsin, school, shooter, active shooter, safety, police
115
2024-50-01
Wednesday, 01 May 2024 01:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved