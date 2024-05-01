Active Shooter Contained at Wisconsin Middle School

A middle school in Wisconsin went into lockdown Wednesday due to an active shooter.

There are no reports of anyone being harmed, except for the alleged assailant, the Mount Horeb Area School District wrote on Facebook. The threat has been "neutralized," according to reports.

Mount Horeb is 25 miles from Madison.

The school district said the shooter did not enter the middle school and the school remains in lockdown.

Law enforcement is circulating throughout the middle school to confirm the safety of all students, the district said. The school remains on a hard lockdown.

"Once we confirm the safety of all we will begin the process of reunification offsite with families," the district said.