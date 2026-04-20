2 Dead After Planned Fight Turns Deadly at N.C. Park

A planned fight among young people escalated into a deadly mass shooting at a North Carolina park Monday morning, leaving two people dead and several others injured, authorities said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said multiple people were shot and at least two were killed in the incident near Leinbach Park on Sally Kirk Road in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 9:52 a.m. in response to a fight, but the situation quickly escalated.

Police said that "the initial investigation suggests it was a planned fight that involved several young people, which escalated to multiple people shooting each other."

Authorities confirmed that both suspects and victims have been identified and located.

The violence prompted nearby schools, including Jefferson Middle School and Mount Tabor High School, to be placed on secure hold as a precaution.

Officials emphasized that "this is not an active shooter call, as it stemmed from a planned fight between two young individuals."

The shooting also affected the surrounding community. The Robinhood Road Family YMCA initially remained open but later closed because of the incident.

John Blackwell said he was entering the YMCA at the time.

"I got into the YMCA and everyone was gone and leaving," he told WXII 12.

Blackwell said he checked on his mother, who had already left, and then on neighbors along Robinhood Road.

"They were scared to death. It was gunshots blasting off basically right in front of their houses," Blackwell said.

Police are urging the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity as the investigation continues. Authorities added the situation "remains an active incident at this time."

The Winston-Salem Police Department said it will hold a news conference later Monday.