Steve Carell Giving Free Prom Tickets to Students Affected by LA Wildfires

Steve Carell is stepping in to support high school seniors in Altadena, California, impacted by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, announcing in a video his partnership with the charity Alice's Kids will cover the cost of prom tickets for students in the affected areas.

In January, Los Angeles was engulfed by devastating wildfires that left at least 29 people dead and forced over 200,000 residents to flee their homes, NME reported.

The fires destroyed more than 18,000 buildings and scorched over 57,000 acres of land. Among the hardest-hit areas was Altadena, which was severely impacted by one of the largest fires that originated in Eaton Canyon.

"Attention. Attention all seniors. This is Steve Carell with a very special announcement," the actor said in the video posted on the Instagram account of Alice's Kids. "I work with a wonderful charity based out of Virginia called Alice's Kids. And Alice's Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets."

Alice's Kids, a Virginia-based nonprofit, provides support to schoolchildren across the country by covering expenses for field trips, prom tickets, summer camps, instrument rentals, and more, helping those who may not have the financial means to afford such opportunities, according to CNN.

"And if you have already paid for your prom tickets, they will reimburse you for your prom tickets," Carell said. "It's a pretty good deal. Have fun. Enjoy the prom, and remember, this is Steve Carell."

Carell has also participated in other efforts to raise funds and offer support to those affected by the wildfires. In February, he teamed up with Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, and other celebrities for a charity hockey game to help with relief efforts.

The event, "Skate For LA Strong: A Celebration to Support the Fire Recovery Efforts in Los Angeles," raised funds for several organizations, with proceeds going to the Red Cross, the LA Fire Foundation, the Cal Fire Foundation, and the Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund.