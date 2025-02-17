WATCH TV LIVE

White House Shares Trump's Mug Shot on Presidents Day

By    |   Monday, 17 February 2025 01:50 PM EST

The White House's official social media account on Monday posted an image of President Donald Trump's mug shot with a quote from Trump and a caption wishing him a happy Presidents Day.

The post shows Trump's mug shot alongside his official presidential portrait with the quote, "They're not just after me, they're after you — I'm just standing in the way."

It also has the caption, "Happy Presidents' Day, Mr. President."

Congress in 1968 designated the third Monday in February a federal holiday, officially naming it Washington's Birthday. The term Presidents Day, while not official, became popularized in the 1980s as a way to link the holiday with the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 12.

The post comes shortly after an image of Trump's mug shot hanging just outside the Oval Office went viral last week when it was captured on video during a meeting between the president and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


