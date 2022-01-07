×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | white house | usps | covid test | delivery | americans

White House, USPS Finalizing Plans to Deliver COVID Test Kits to Americans

usps trucks parked on street
(CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 07 January 2022 10:15 AM

President Joe Biden's team was finalizing a deal with the United States Postal Service to deliver 500 million COVID-19 test kits to American households, The Washington Post reported Thursday night.

Officials want to begin shipping the kits by mid-January, the Post reported, citing four sources.

The Postal Service was negotiating with its four labor unions to extend the seasonal holiday workforce of roughly 40,000 people.

Getting tests in the hands of citizens is a key part of Biden's response to the raging omicron variant, the Post said.

A website will allow people to request the rapid tests.

The Biden administration on Thursday night awarded its first contract to one of several test manufacturers and distributors seeking to take part in the plan, the Post reported.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday the administration was finalizing contracts for 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests that it planned to distribute for free.

Last month, Psaki ridiculed the idea of mailing federally procured tests around the country.

"Should we just send one to every American?" she asked during a Dec. 6 press briefing. "Then what happens if every American has one test? How much does that cost, and then what happens after that?"

Lack of available testing for people has become a big issue as the omicron variant has replaced delta as the dominant strain.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients told reporters Wednesday that manufacturers would begin delivering tests to the federal government "over the next week or so."

Zients added that kits would "not disrupt or in any way cannibalize the tests that are on pharmacy shelves and on websites and used in other settings."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's statistics showed Friday that there had been 4,104,740 cases of COVID-19 during the previous seven days.

Biden on Dec. 21 announced that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests, increase support for hospitals under strain, and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.

Vanity Fair on Dec. 24 reported that Biden's White House refused an October plan by COVID-19 testing experts to put some 732 million at-home tests in the hands of the public.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Joe Biden's team was finalizing a deal with the United States Postal Service to deliver 500 million COVID-19 test kits to American households. Officials want to begin shipping the kits by mid-January...
white house, usps, covid test, delivery, americans
355
2022-15-07
Friday, 07 January 2022 10:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved