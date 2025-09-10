WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: white house | trump | dc | order | federal takeover | police

WH Officials: Trump OK With Letting D.C. Order Lapse

By    |   Wednesday, 10 September 2025 12:49 PM EDT

President Donald Trump has little problem ending the federal takeover of Washington, D.C.'s law enforcement, according to White House officials.

That's because the president recognizes that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser last week issued an executive order that calls for indefinite collaboration with federal law enforcement, CNN reported Wednesday.

"She committed to indefinitely coordinate with federal law enforcement," a White House official told CNN. "The key word is 'indefinitely.' That is what we want."

Other White House officials also confirmed to the network Trump's attitude in connection with the order expiring.

The officials told CNN the White House discussed its revised plans with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who previously said the chamber would not vote to extend the crime emergency.

Congressional approval, with some Democrat support, would have been required had the president sought to extend the federal takeover of the D.C. police.

Trump's 30-day executive order that declared a crime emergency in the District of Columbia ends Wednesday.

National Guard troops were deployed in the district to assist police in protecting government buildings, employees and residents. As of now, the troops presence is expected to be extended through December.

"This sustained partnership between President Trump and D.C. will ensure violent crime continues to be addressed," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the Washington Examiner in a statement.

Republican lawmakers also reportedly appeared satisfied with Bowser's response to Trump's federal takeover of law enforcement in the district.

"[There's] good cooperation now between Mayor Bowser and the administration, and she's seemed [to] welcome support," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the Examiner reported.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., compared Bowser to officials in certain cities and states.

"The mayor has made statements about the fact that she wants a safe city. It doesn't sound like they want that in Chicago or Illinois right now," Barrasso said.

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are considering legislation that would limit Washington, D.C.'s self-governance, impose tougher punishments, and roll back criminal justice reforms in the city, CNN reported.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump has little problem ending the federal takeover of Washington, D.C.'s law enforcement, according to White House officials. That's because the president recognizes that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser last week...
white house, trump, dc, order, federal takeover, police
334
2025-49-10
Wednesday, 10 September 2025 12:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved