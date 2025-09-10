WH Officials: Trump OK With Letting D.C. Order Lapse

President Donald Trump has little problem ending the federal takeover of Washington, D.C.'s law enforcement, according to White House officials.

That's because the president recognizes that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser last week issued an executive order that calls for indefinite collaboration with federal law enforcement, CNN reported Wednesday.

"She committed to indefinitely coordinate with federal law enforcement," a White House official told CNN. "The key word is 'indefinitely.' That is what we want."

Other White House officials also confirmed to the network Trump's attitude in connection with the order expiring.

The officials told CNN the White House discussed its revised plans with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who previously said the chamber would not vote to extend the crime emergency.

Congressional approval, with some Democrat support, would have been required had the president sought to extend the federal takeover of the D.C. police.

Trump's 30-day executive order that declared a crime emergency in the District of Columbia ends Wednesday.

National Guard troops were deployed in the district to assist police in protecting government buildings, employees and residents. As of now, the troops presence is expected to be extended through December.

"This sustained partnership between President Trump and D.C. will ensure violent crime continues to be addressed," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the Washington Examiner in a statement.

Republican lawmakers also reportedly appeared satisfied with Bowser's response to Trump's federal takeover of law enforcement in the district.

"[There's] good cooperation now between Mayor Bowser and the administration, and she's seemed [to] welcome support," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the Examiner reported.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., compared Bowser to officials in certain cities and states.

"The mayor has made statements about the fact that she wants a safe city. It doesn't sound like they want that in Chicago or Illinois right now," Barrasso said.

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are considering legislation that would limit Washington, D.C.'s self-governance, impose tougher punishments, and roll back criminal justice reforms in the city, CNN reported.