WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: white house | trump admin | authority | dc police

WH: Trump Admin Has Authority to Take Control of D.C. Police

By    |   Friday, 15 August 2025 12:25 PM EDT

The White House insisted Friday the Trump administration has "the lawful authority" to take control of Washington, D.C.'s police department despite a new lawsuit filed by the district.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a directive issued Thursday evening that DEA boss Terry Cole will assume "powers and duties vested in the District of Columbia Chief of Police."

However, Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb both pushed back on Bondi's order.

Schwalb on Friday said in a new lawsuit that President Donald Trump is going far beyond his power under the law. The D.A. asked a judge to find that control of the department remains in district hands.

While Trump traveled to Alaska to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House emailed a statement to Newsmax about the D.C. situation.

"The Trump Administration has the lawful authority to assert control over the D.C. Police, which is necessary due to the emergency that has arisen in our Nation's Capital as a result of failed leadership," spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.

"The Democrats' efforts to stifle this tremendous progress are par for the course for the Defund the Police, Criminals-First Democrat Party."

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The White House insisted Friday the Trump administration has "the lawful authority" to take control of Washington, D.C.'s police department despite a new lawsuit filed by the district. Attorney General Pam Bondi said...
white house, trump admin, authority, dc police
194
2025-25-15
Friday, 15 August 2025 12:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved