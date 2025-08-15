WH: Trump Admin Has Authority to Take Control of D.C. Police

The White House insisted Friday the Trump administration has "the lawful authority" to take control of Washington, D.C.'s police department despite a new lawsuit filed by the district.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a directive issued Thursday evening that DEA boss Terry Cole will assume "powers and duties vested in the District of Columbia Chief of Police."

However, Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb both pushed back on Bondi's order.

Schwalb on Friday said in a new lawsuit that President Donald Trump is going far beyond his power under the law. The D.A. asked a judge to find that control of the department remains in district hands.

While Trump traveled to Alaska to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House emailed a statement to Newsmax about the D.C. situation.

"The Trump Administration has the lawful authority to assert control over the D.C. Police, which is necessary due to the emergency that has arisen in our Nation's Capital as a result of failed leadership," spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.

"The Democrats' efforts to stifle this tremendous progress are par for the course for the Defund the Police, Criminals-First Democrat Party."