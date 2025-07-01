WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: white house | social security | recipients | tax | deduction

WH: No Social Security Tax for 88 Percent of Recipients

By    |   Tuesday, 01 July 2025 11:41 AM EDT

Most Social Security recipients will pay no tax on their benefits under President Donald Trump's "one, big, beautiful bill," the White House said Tuesday.

According to the president's Council of Economic Advisers, 88% of all Social Security recipients will pay no tax in what amounts to the largest tax break in history for America's seniors, the White House said in a press release.

The tax cut and spending megabill would provide a new bonus deduction of $6,000 for seniors and $12,000 for married seniors 65 and older beginning in 2025.

Under the proposed legislation being worked on in Congress, a senior who files as a single taxpayer and receives the current average retirement benefit (approx. $24,000) would see deductions that exceed their taxable Social Security income.

Married seniors who both receive the average $24,000 Social Security income, a total of $48,000 in annual income, would also see deductions that exceed their taxable Social Security income.

"The new $6,000 senior deduction is estimated to benefit 33.9 million seniors, including seniors not claiming Social Security," the council said in its report concerning the bill's effects on Social Security.

"The deduction yields an average increase in after-tax income of $670 per senior who benefits from it. It is subject to a phase out at a 6% rate for single taxpayers with income over $75,000 and for married filers with income over $150,000."

That means that, for every $1,000 in additional income over $75,000 for singles or $150,000 for married seniors filing jointly, the deduction will decline by $60, reaching a deduction of $0 at $175,000 of income for single seniors or $250,000 for married seniors filing jointly.

Media reports late Tuesday morning said the Senate was preparing to vote on the megabill. Whenever it passes the upper chamber, the legislation will need to go back to the House for approval.

The Council of Economic Advisers, an agency within the executive branch, was established by Congress in the 1946 Employment Act. It is charged with offering the president objective economic advice on the formulation of both domestic and international economic policy.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Most Social Security recipients will pay no tax on their benefits under President Donald Trump's "one, big, beautiful bill," the White House said Tuesday. According to the president's Council of Economic Advisers...
white house, social security, recipients, tax, deduction
348
2025-41-01
Tuesday, 01 July 2025 11:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved