White House Public Tours Resume in December

The White House will reopen its doors for public tours beginning Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, the White House announced Friday.

The newly updated tour route will allow visitors to experience the history and architecture of the People's House.

In honor of the holiday season, all December tours will feature the White House's famed Christmas decorations on the State Floor, designed under the direction of first lady Melania Trump. The decorations aim to evoke "the spirit, warmth, faith and hope of the holiday season."

Tour requests by congressional offices may resume Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. For December 2025, tour availabilities open up 30 days before each date; January 2026 tour slots will be released in December.

Public tours of the White House are free, and The White House Historical Association notes that the building has offered public entry since the early 19th century.

Under current procedures, requests must come through a member of Congress at least three weeks in advance and are subject to change due to security or scheduling constraints.

Earlier in 2025, the first lady announced a reopening of public tours set to begin Feb. 25, reinforcing the symbolic importance of opening the "People's House" to visitors.