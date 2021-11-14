×
White House Defends VP Harris Amid Reports of Biden Rift

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had some contentious exchanges during the Democrat presidential primary debates
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had some contentious exchanges during the Democrat presidential primary debates. (Paul Sancya/AP)

By    |   Sunday, 14 November 2021 10:32 PM

The Biden administration's frustrations are expanding beyond the border crisis, ongoing coronavirus pandemic, spiking inflation, Afghanistan missteps, and supply chain woes.

Now, even CNN is piling on with sources saying there is a rift between President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The report struck a cord, because White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Sunday night:

"For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country— from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband."

At the heart of the CNN report of the rift are sources suggesting neither side is content with the White House dynamic, setting up speculation about the future and the 2024 presidential election cycle

"The exasperation runs both ways," according to CNN, which interviewed "nearly three dozen former and current Harris aides, administration officials, Democratic operatives, donors and outside advisers"

"Many in the vice president's circle fume that she's not being adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined," the report continued. "The vice president herself has told several confidants she feels constrained in what she's able to do politically. And those around her remain wary of even hinting at future political ambitions, with Biden's team highly attuned to signs of disloyalty, particularly from the vice president."

US
Sunday, 14 November 2021 10:32 PM
