White House: We Are Not Sending Haiti Migrants at Border to Guantanamo

exterior shot of white house
(DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 23 September 2021 01:33 PM

The Biden administration is not sending migrants from the U.S. southern border to Guantanamo, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

News reports Wednesday said the Department of Homeland Security had issued a new contract to operate a migrant facility at Guantanamo for Haitian migrants amassing at the U.S. border with Mexico.

"There's never been a plan to do that," Psaki said. "I think there was some confusion related to a migrant Operation Center, which has been used for decades to process migrants interdicted at sea for third-country resettlement." 

