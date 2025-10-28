WH Ousts Arts Board Poised to Review Trump Builds

The White House on Tuesday dismissed all six members of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, an independent federal agency long responsible for reviewing design and architecture in the nation's capital, The Washington Post reported.

The move clears the way for several of President Donald Trump's construction projects.

An email reviewed by the Post and sent from the White House presidential personnel office informed commissioners that their positions were "terminated, effective immediately."

The commission, created by Congress more than a century ago, typically includes architects, planners, and designers who advise the president, Congress, and D.C. officials on public construction in the capital region.

The six outgoing commissioners were all appointed by former President Joe Biden to four-year terms that were expected to run through 2028.

Their removal comes as Trump's team moves to advance several long-planned projects, including a proposed $300 million White House ballroom and a triumphal arch in Washington, D.C.

The White House has also recently overhauled the National Capital Planning Commission, firing Biden appointees there as well. That 12-member board, which reviews external construction projects at the White House, is now led by Trump allies, including staff secretary Will Scharf, who serves as chair.

According to the Post, the administration plans to send the ballroom proposal to the Planning Commission for formal review.

Officials did not confirm whether the Commission of Fine Arts would be consulted, though one official told the outlet that "all necessary agencies and entities who need to review the project" were being contacted.

Historically, the Commission on Fine Arts has played an advisory role only. During President Harry Truman's 1947 redesign of the White House — when the panel objected to adding a balcony — the president ignored its advice and moved ahead.

Trump could invoke that same precedent to bypass additional design reviews.

Biden in 2021 also removed Trump's appointees from the same panels, citing diversity goals.

Architect Billie Tsien, who chaired the CFA under Biden and is now building the Obama Presidential Center, resigned earlier this year, saying she expected Trump would not reappoint her.