White House: Trump 'Active' in Tariff Negotiations

President Donald Trump "is now in active negotiations with many" countries subjected to his tariffs, according to a White House statement Monday.

The statement came as Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., try to end Trump's tariffs.

"White House sends statement of administration policy (SAP) to Senate offices this morning re: the Wyden-Paul tariff/nat'l emergency disapproval resolution which will get a vote as soon as this week. 'The President is now in active negotiations with many of these countries.'" PunchBowl News' Andrew Desiderio posted on X.

On April 10, Paul joined Wyden and five other Democrat senators in announcing the bipartisan measure to repeal global tariffs.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Trump will be "intimately involved" in the trade deals with each of 18 important trading partners excluding China, and it will be important to reach agreements in principle soon.

Asked on Fox News Channel whether he planned to call his Chinese counterpart to jump-start negotiations between the world's two largest economies, Bessent said: "We'll see what happens with China. It's important. I think it's unsustainable from the Chinese side. So maybe they'll call me one day."

Reuters contributed to this story.