White House Attacks 'Extreme' Congressional GOP in Memo

By    |   Monday, 18 December 2023 11:39 AM EST

The Biden administration attacked congressional Republicans in a year-end memo Monday, blasting them as "extreme" and claiming they do not have a plan for the economy.

White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt praised President Joe Biden's actions on the economy since coming into office and cautioned some within the GOP want to dismantle Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act and cut entitlements programs, according to Politico, which obtained the memo.

"They're still trying to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid," LaBolt wrote in the memo. "And Congressional Republicans attack freedoms like the right to choose, right to vote, and right to love who you love and be who you are — an ideology out of step with most Americans that treasure their individual liberties."

Titled "The Biden-Harris Agenda Delivered Meaningful Progress for Hardworking Americans in 2023," LaBolt outlined steps the White House has taken to reduce costs for American families.

"Meanwhile, extreme Congressional Republicans show each day that they don't have a plan to lower costs for families," he said. "Their only plan is trillions of dollars of tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations, saddling taxpayers with more debt. They want to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, try to block this administration from lowering the costs of insulin and prescription drugs, and undo the progress we're making on clean energy."

According to LaBolt, Biden's list of accomplishments include bringing down prescription drug and healthcare costs, curbing junk fees, lowering energy costs, working to protect abortion access and passing an infrastructure investments bill.

Echoing the president's campaign trail talking point, LaBolt reportedly touted Biden as a jobs creator, especially in the manufacturing sector.

This is not the first time the Biden camp has pushed the narrative of extreme congressional Republicans; in October, the campaign slammed the election of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., calling it an "extreme MAGA takeover."

The administration has also previously accused House Republicans of wanting to gut Medicare and Social Security.

During his State of the Union speech earlier this year, Biden vowed to veto any attempt to cut those entitlements, which prompted heckling from many of the GOP lawmakers in attendance, who said his accusations were false.

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


