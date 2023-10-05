×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: white house | commander | dog | biting | joe biden | secret service

Bidens' Dog Commander Removed From White House

Thursday, 05 October 2023 08:02 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's dog Commander has been removed from the White House, a spokeswoman said Wednesday, after it bit a number of staff members.

The Bidens have sent the two-year-old German Shepherd to an unknown location while they look at "next steps" for the presidential pooch.

The announcement came after CNN and Axios reported Commander, who arrived at the White House as a cute pup in 2021, had been involved in more biting incidents than previously known.

The Secret Service had acknowledged that 11 of its agents had been nipped, but CNN said the actual number was higher and that the dog had bitten other White House workers too.

"The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day," Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for Biden's wife Jill, said in a statement.

"They remain grateful for the patience and support of the US Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions.

"Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated."

There were no further details of Commander's location, or whether the move was permanent.

The last time Commander was seen at the White House was on September 30, when photographers spotted him on the Truman balcony of the president's private quarters.

The Bidens have previously blamed the "stressful" environment at the White House for the rambunctious behavior of their pets.

Commander is the second of the Biden's dogs to be sent away from the White House for biting, after another German Shepherd, Major, was dispatched to live with family friends in Delaware.

The Bidens' beloved dog Champ died in 2021 at the age of 13.

The First Family introduced Commander amid great fanfare in December 2021, with Biden tweeting "Welcome to the White House" along with a photo of the puppy running with a tennis ball in his mouth.

© AFP 2023


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Joe Biden's dog Commander has been removed from the White House, a spokeswoman said Wednesday, after it bit a number of staff members.
white house, commander, dog, biting, joe biden, secret service
322
2023-02-05
Thursday, 05 October 2023 08:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved