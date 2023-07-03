×
Tags: white house | cocaine | hazmat | emergency

White Powder, Presumed to Be Cocaine, Found in West Wing

By    |   Monday, 03 July 2023 09:31 PM EDT

A white powder was found in the White House's West Wing on Sunday, prompting an emergency hazardous material call to the Washington, D.C., fire department, a U.S. Secret Service (USSS) source told Newsmax.

The substance is now in a lab for further analysis, but it is believed to be cocaine, a source told White House correspondent James Rosen.

Reports had indicated the substance was believed to be cocaine hydrochloride, a hazardous material that is often used as a local anesthetic.

When reached for an official comment, the USSS declined.

"The Secret Service does not comment on an on-going investigation," an email to Newsmax read.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
