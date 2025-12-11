WATCH TV LIVE

WH Pushes Back Against Sign Language at Briefings

By    |   Thursday, 11 December 2025 06:45 PM EST

The White House said it is concerned about allowing American Sign Language interpretation in press conferences.

Justice Department attorneys argued in a lawsuit that they "would severely intrude on the President's prerogative to control the image he presents to the public," Politico reported.

The National Association for the Deaf is suing the White House over its decision to not provide sign language interpretations at press briefings conducted by President Donald Trump and press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

A federal judge ruled last month the White House must restore real-time ASL interpretations to the press briefings.

The Trump administration appealed U.S. District Judge Amir Ali's ruling but has begun providing interpretations at some events, Politico reported.

In his ruling, Ali in Washington, said the decision to end the interpretation illegally excluded deaf Americans from important updates on issues like the economy, public health and matters of war.

"Given the nature of the programming at issue here — regularly scheduled briefings on critical topics implicating markets, medicine, militaries, and myriads of other issues — the court finds that denying deaf Americans access to and the benefit of it presents a clear, present, and imminent harm," Ali wrote.

The National Association for the Deaf had argued the Trump administration was in violation of the Rehabilitation Act, which banned the government from excluding people with disabilities from government programming and communication.

The Trump administration has asked Ali to limit his ruling to events scheduled at least 24 hours in advance, but Ali said his ruling states White House officials "take all reasonable steps" to provide interpretation whenever they have advance knowledge that Trump or Leavitt will provide information or take questions, according to Politico.

A White House spokesperson said the administration is complying with the ruling.

Ali's ruling did not mandate ASL interpretation for briefings involving the vice president, first lady, second lady or for White House videos.

Ali pushed back on arguments from the Trump administration that an interpreter would be a "major incursion" on the briefings.

"ASL interpretation does not require a speaker to 'share his platform' with anyone," Ali wrote in his ruling.

"The evidence shows, and the court finds, that the defendants can readily implement remote ASL interpretation without an interpreter present in the same room as the speaker."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
The White House is concerned allowing American Sign Language interpretation in press conferences "would severely intrude on the President's prerogative to control the image he presents to the public," Justice Department attorneys argued in a lawsuit.
Thursday, 11 December 2025 06:45 PM
