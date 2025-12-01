President Trump Releases His MRI Results

President Donald Trump's MRI performed last month as part of his annual executive physical reveals no abnormalities and confirms that the president remains in excellent health, according to White House physician Sean P. Barbabella.

The White House released a memorandum Monday from Barbabella stating that Trump's cardiovascular and abdominal scans showed "perfectly normal" results, with no signs of disease, inflammation, or impaired blood flow.

Trump, 79, underwent the imaging on Nov. 14, a move he publicly addressed at the time after reporters questioned why he required an MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging.

Speaking to reporters that day, Trump dismissed the scrutiny and described the scan as routine. "It's part of my physical," he said.

"Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn't have it? Other people get it. ... I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor."

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One this past weekend that he had no issue with releasing the findings.

"If they want to release it, it's OK with me to release it," Trump said. "It's perfect."

"If you want to have it released, I'll release it," he added as he returned to Washington following Thanksgiving weekend at Mar-a-Lago with the first lady.

A reporter asked Trump what part of the body had been the focus of the MRI.

Trump replied that he didn't know. "What part of the body? It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark."

The White House had provided a preliminary update on Oct. 10, when Barbabella released a memo confirming that Trump underwent advanced imaging during a follow-up evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

That earlier evaluation, part of the president's long-term health maintenance plan, included laboratory testing and preventive assessments.

"Comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters," Barbabella, a Navy captain and osteopathic physician, wrote at the time.

According to Monday's new memorandum, the imaging taken in November showed Trump's heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there is no evidence of narrowing, clotting, or inflammation.

Barbabella reported similar findings in the abdominal scan, noting that all major organs appear healthy, well-perfused, and without acute or chronic concerns.

The doctor said the detailed imaging is standard for a man of Trump's age and is designed to identify potential issues early and confirm ongoing vitality and function.

Barbabella concluded the memo by reaffirming that the tests confirm Trump "remains in excellent overall health."