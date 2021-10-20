NYC Suburban DA Launches Probe of Trump Organization

Former President Donald Trump’s family business — under indictment in Manhattan — is now reportedly facing a criminal probe by the prosecutor’s office in suburban Westchester County, N.Y., over a Trump-owned golf course.

The district attorney’s office has subpoenaed records from Trump National Golf Club Westchester and the town of Ossining, which sets property taxes on the course, The New York Times reported.

DA Mimi Rocah, a Democrat, appears to be focused, at least in part, on whether the Trump Organization misled local officials about the property’s value to reduce its taxes, according to the Times.

"The Club’s request for a review of its tax assessments was amicably resolved earlier this year and signed off by the Town Board, the Town Assessor, Special Counsel for the Town (who determined the settlement to be both 'appropriate and in the best interests of the Town of Ossining'), the Briarcliff Manor School District, the Office of the Westchester County Attorney and the Westchester County Supreme Court judge presiding over the matter," a spokesperson for the Trump Organization told The Hill.

"Accordingly, the suggestion that anything was inappropriate is completely false and incredibly irresponsible. The witch hunt continues," the statement added.

The Trump Organization and its longtime finance chief were charged in July in what prosecutors called a "sweeping and audacious" tax fraud scheme in which the executive collected more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments, and school tuition.

Trump himself was not charged with any wrongdoing, but prosecutors noted he signed some of the checks at the center of the case. And one top prosecutor said the 15-year scheme was "orchestrated by the most senior executives" at the Trump Organization.

It is the first criminal case to come out of New York authorities' two-year investigation into the former president’s business dealings.

According to the indictment, from 2005 through this year, the Trump Organization and chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg cheated tax authorities by conspiring to pay senior executives off the books by way of lucrative fringe benefits and other means.

At the time, Trump also condemned the case as a "political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats." And Weisselberg’s lawyers said he will "fight these charges."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.