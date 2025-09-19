Rep. Hunt: Democrats Made Violence Against Conservatives 'Inevitable'

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, accused Democrats of fueling a climate where violence against conservatives is normalized, responding sharply to former President Barack Obama's claim that America is at an "inflection point" after the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

In a Friday interview with Breitbart News, Hunt delivered a fiery rebuttal this week to Obama's comments on the state of U.S. politics, charging that Democrats and their allies have created a culture of demonization that makes attacks on conservatives inevitable.

"President Obama has no ground to stand on when he speaks about 'inflection points' or moral high ground in our politics," Hunt said. "Democrats and their allies in the media have vilified, censored, and targeted conservatives at every turn for over a decade."

Obama, speaking Tuesday at the Jefferson Educational Society in Erie, Pennsylvania, tied Kirk's killing to what he described as the "extreme" personnel and policies of President Donald Trump. He suggested Trump would use the assassination "as a rationale for trying to silence discussion around who we are as a country and what direction we should go."

Obama insisted such extremism had no place in his own administration. "Those extreme views were not in my White House. I wasn't embracing them. I wasn't empowering them. I wasn't putting the weight of the United States government behind extremist views," he said.

But Hunt argued the former president was overlooking years of political targeting. "Conservative lawmakers, influencers, and television personalities were silenced for questioning COVID restrictions, election integrity, or even daring to ask legitimate questions about Jan. 6," Hunt said.

"Their FBI went so far as to set up a hotline to report parents simply for speaking up at school board meetings. Lawmakers and conservative voices have been swatted. President Trump himself survived multiple assassination attempts."

The congressman said Kirk's death underscored his point. "And now, Charlie Kirk has been murdered. This is not rhetoric. These are lived realities," Hunt declared.

He added that Democrats refuse to accept responsibility for the climate they have fostered. "Every time tragedy strikes, the left has the same hollow refrain: 'It's Trump's fault,'" Hunt said. "That scapegoating has become the default crutch of a party that has sown division and hate toward conservatives for more than a decade."

Hunt warned the nation is already beyond a breaking point. "We are not at an 'inflection point,'" he said. "We are already past it." He cautioned that a generation has been taught to see conservatives as "fascists," "deplorable," or "threats to democracy," creating what he described as tacit approval for violence.

Despite the danger, Hunt said conservatives will not back down. "It plays out with conservatives refusing to be intimidated," he said. "It plays out with courage, truth, and a steadfast defense of free speech, religious liberty, and the safety of our families."

He also highlighted what he called hypocrisy from the left. "When conservative voices were censored, shadow-banned, deplatformed, and stripped of livelihoods for questioning the prevailing narrative, the left smugly labeled it 'consequence culture,'" Hunt said.

"So let's be clear: this isn't 'cancel culture' when the left finally faces accountability," Hunt concluded.

"This is what they claimed to celebrate all along: consequence culture. Only now, those consequences are directed at them for their incitement, and they don't like the taste of their own medicine."