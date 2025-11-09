Gov. Moore: Maryland Won't 'Sit on Our Hands' During Redistricting Fight

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that his state is not "going to sit on our hands" amid the nationwide redistricting fight.

The Democrat said that "if other states are going to go through this process ... we're not just going to sit on our hands, because Donald Trump tells us to. That's not the way this process is going to work."

Moore's stance comes as California voters passed a propositiongranting the state Legislature authority over the state's congressional maps until California's independent commission reclaims control in 2030, according to The Hill.

This followed Republicans in the Texas Legislature, with the backing of President Donald Trump, redrawing its congressional maps several months ago.

Republicans in Missouri and North Carolina followed Texas' lead, while in Ohio there was a compromise on a map that could give the GOP an edge in two districts next November.

Moore told "Face The Nation" that "the reason that I ordered the Governor's Redistricting Advisory Commission is because I want to make sure that we can have a bipartisan group being able to look at the maps in the state of Maryland."

Moore stated that "this is something that happens every single decade. And if other states are going to have this process and go through this – go through this journey of identifying whether or not they have fair maps in a mid-decade cycle, then so should Maryland. I'm just not sure why we should be playing by a different set of rules than Texas or than Florida or than Ohio or all these other places."

When asked if his plan could backfire — given that only one of Maryland’s eight congressional districts is Republican — Moore said, "I think fighting for democracy is never risky."

He reiterated, "I think that's our job as leaders and elected officials... What I want is for the commission to do their work and the commission to do their job. My job is not to draw the maps ... it's the state legislature's job to decide to vote on it. That is not my responsibility. My job is to make sure that I'm protecting the democratic process."