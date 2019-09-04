Forecasters: Dorian to Hit NY Like 'Nor'easter'

Hurricane Dorian will very likely hit New York on Friday "like a lower-end nor'easter," AccuWeather said Wednesday.

The storm, which weakened after slamming into the Bahamas on Sunday, will most likely speed up after moving past the Carolinas on Thursday — bringing winds of 25 mph into New York on Friday, with gusts up to 35 mph and as much as an inch of rain, forecasters told the New York Post.

"There is going to be some rain and wind, in a very simple, broken-down, capsulized version," AccuWeather senior meteorologist David Dombek said. "Then, Dorian moves quickly.

"By Friday, it's no longer this crawling storm," he added. "By Friday, it's cranking along pretty good."

Rip tides, Dombek said, are most likely Dorian's most dangerous byproduct. They will develop offshore and hit New York's beaches, with Long Island also possibly seeing stronger winds and gusts up to 50 mph.

Dorian is one of the strongest storms to troll the Atlantic, devastating the Bahamas on Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane, with 185-mph winds and 225-mph gusts that left much of the region in ruins.

By Wednesday, the storm was downgraded to a powerful Category 2 with 105-mph winds, which forced the evacuation of more than 2 million people in the southeastern United States.

Dorian stalled over the Bahamas for two days, according to the National Weather Center.