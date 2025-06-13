Fla. Sheriff to Protesters: Will Kill You If Deputies Attacked

A Florida sheriff warned Friday that those planning to participate in Saturday's "No Kings" protests will be killed "graveyard dead" if they become violent toward deputies.

The demonstrations are meant to counter the military parade in Washington, D.C., honoring the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. It also will be President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, as well as Flag Day.

The No Kings theme was orchestrated by the "50501 Movement." The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The movement has couched Saturday as a "nationwide day of defiance," during which Americans can stand up to "reject authoritarianism" and reclaim patriotism in the name of democracy. "The flag doesn't belong to President Trump. It belongs to us," states the No Kings website.

"If you hit one of us, you're going to the hospital and jail, and most likely get bitten by one of our big, beautiful dogs that we have here," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a Thursday news conference, according to USA Today.

"If you throw a brick, a firebomb or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains, because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We're not going to play."

Ivey's warning came on the heels of daily riots in Los Angeles that erupted last week following Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations to arrest illegal aliens, many with criminal records.

"Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey's violent and provocative threat to 'kill' protesters exercising their First Amendment rights is extremely un-American, and unbecoming for an elected leader sworn to protect the public," the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida wrote Friday in a post on X.

In another post, the organization wrote: "Florida sheriffs and police be warned: Your offices and departments could be on the hook for millions of dollars in damages if your deputies and officers use excessive force against protesters."

Ivey said peaceful protests are "part of our democracy" and welcome in his county, which sits along central Florida's Atlantic Coast.

"The key word in that is 'peaceful,'" he said. "If you let it turn violent ... you do not want to do that in Brevard County."

Florida passed an "anti-riot" bill in 2021 which allows for protesters to face criminal charges if their actions become violent. On Monday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said his state has "drawn [the] line very clearly" between protesting and rioting, USA Today reported.

On Saturday, 2,000 "No Kings" demonstrations are planned nationwide, including in the cities of Cocoa and Palm Bay in Brevard County.

The No Kings website states that a core principle behind the protests "is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to deescalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events."

At the news conference, law enforcement officials remained steadfast in their support of federal immigration enforcement efforts and vowed to protect ICE officers who are "being put in harm's way just for doing their jobs."

"Florida will never become California," Florida Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier said, according to USA Today, adding if ICE officers feel they are being intimidated or threatened, they can notify the Florida Highway Patrol, which will provide "routine checkups and patrols."

Col. Gary Howze of the state highway patrol said in the past several months, Florida has detained more than 2,000 illegal immigrants.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.