Heavy Rain Swells Wash. Rivers to Major Flood Stage

Rivers across Washington rose to dangerous levels Tuesday as a powerful atmospheric river dumped heavy rain across the Pacific Northwest, triggering major flood warnings and prompting water rescues.

The National Weather Service reported at least four rivers in Washington at major flood stage, with additional waterways forecast to reach the highest flood category over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The multiday event stretching from Washington into Oregon has pushed some rivers toward near-record levels, with forecasters warning that a few gauges could surpass historic crests.

In Skagit County, officials warned residents in flood-prone areas to prepare for rapid rises as the Skagit River approached major flooding thresholds, a level that can inundate roads, farmland and low-lying neighborhoods from Rockport through Sedro-Woolley and downstream toward Mount Vernon.

In southwest Washington, the Naselle River surged from typical levels to near 20 feet overnight into Tuesday, a jump of about 10 feet in roughly 12 hours that brought it within about a foot of the site's historical record. Flood impacts in the area can include water surrounding homes and inundating sections of state Route 4.

Emergency responders also reported swift conditions along the Skykomish River corridor. In Snohomish County, crews rescued two people who became trapped by rising floodwaters Monday night, underscoring the threat to campers and motorists near fast-rising rivers.

The heaviest rain shifted south into Oregon on Tuesday, but forecasters said another pulse would swing back north Tuesday night into Wednesday, keeping flood concerns elevated.

Rain was expected to continue later in the week, though at lighter intensity.

Farther east, a separate storm system brought high wind warnings and winter weather alerts across parts of the Upper Midwest, with damaging gusts and blowing snow creating hazardous travel.