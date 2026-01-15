Report: Washington Post Leaker Was Upset Over Recent Govt Activity

Aurelio Perez-Lugones, identified as the alleged source for a Washington Post reporter whose home was searched Wednesday, told federal investigators he was upset over "recent government activity," Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia McLane said at a detention hearing Monday, CNN reported.

McLane added that Perez-Lugones acknowledged to federal officers that he mishandled classified information.

According to the FBI affidavit, filed Jan. 9 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, Perez-Lugones printed confidential documents that he was not authorized to search and took home classified intelligence reports that were found in his lunchbox and basement.

"Perez-Lugones had no need to know and was not authorized to search for, access, view, screenshot, or print any of this information," the complaint says.

In a written statement to the court, the government said Perez-Lugones "poses a danger to the community" and should remain in custody.

"Agents seized documents containing national defense information from the Defendant’s car and home," it said. "However, the Government cannot seize everything in his head."

Perez-Lugones, a longtime government contractor and former member of the U.S. Navy, had a top secret security clearance. He was messaging the Washington Post reporter when agents moved in to arrest him, according to an official who spoke with The New York Times.

Investigators reportedly found classified material in the chat.

Perez-Lugones faces up to 10 years in prison.

The FBI on Wednesday searched the home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson, who covers the federal workforce. Officials seized her phone as well as her work and personal laptops.

"Investigators told Natanson that she is not the focus of the probe," the Post reported.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the search in a statement, saying it was conducted at the request of the Department of War.

In a post on X, Bondi said the Justice Department and the FBI executed the warrant after determining the journalist had obtained and reported classified information that had been illegally leaked by a Pentagon contractor.

"The leaker is currently behind bars," Bondi wrote. "The Trump Administration will not tolerate illegal leaks of classified information that, when reported, pose a grave risk to our Nation's national security and the brave men and women who are serving our country."